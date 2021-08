CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:47 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences on the death of Karunasagar, son of DMK MLA from Hosur, Y. Prakash, in a road accident in Bengaluru.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family, relatives and the friends who have lost him,” he said.

