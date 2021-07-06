Chief Minister condoles death of Fr. Stan Swamy

Jesuit priests pay tribute to him, call him a ‘martyr of justice’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condoled the death of tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Father Stanislaus Lourduswami (better known as Fr. Stan Swamy).

In a tweet, he said: “I was shocked to learn of the demise of Stan Swamy, a tribal rights and human rights activist. Deep condolences. The tragedy that befell him, who fought for the downtrodden, should not happen to anyone.”

Jesuit priests in Tiruchi, where Fr. Stan Swamy hailed from, described the late priest as a “martyr of justice” and a “role model”.

“Fr. Stan Swamy worked really hard for the upliftment of Dalits and tribals. We are proud of his commitment to the cause of the downtrodden,” Rev. Fr. Leonard Fernando, rector, St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi, said, paying tributes to the old student.

Born on April 26, 1937, in Viragalur village near Pullambadi in Tiruchi district, Fr. Stan Swamy studied at St. Joseph’s College Higher Secondary School. He spent most of his life in Bihar, working among Adivasis, after joining the Jesuit order on May 30, 1957, when he was 20. He was ordained a priest on April 14, 1970.

The Jesuit Provincial of India, Stanislaus D’ Souza, and the Provincial of Jamshedpur Jesuit Province, Fr. Jerry Cutinha, conveyed the deepest condolences to family members, friends, lawyers and well-wishers of Fr. Stan Swamy and all those who stood by him.

“The Society of Jesus, at the moment, recommits itself to take forward the legacy of Fr. Stan Swamy, in its mission of Justice and Reconciliation,” Fr. D’ Souza said.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, too, condoled the death of the activist. He said a false case was framed against the Jesuit priest and he was denied proper treatment.

The CPI(M) will hold a protest in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, seeking a CBI probe against those responsible for his death.