Chief Minister condoles asphyxiation deaths in Thoothukudi district, announces solatium

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of four persons, who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank near Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district and said a solatium of ₹10 lakh would be distributed to each of the families of the deceased.

Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, said he has instructed the Thoothukudi district administration to distribute the solatium.

Four persons -- Pandi, Isakkiraj, Balakrishnan of Veeravanallur and Dinesh -- died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in a house in Chekkarakkudi near Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district on July 2.