Chief Minister condemns I-T survey on BBC offices

February 14, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condemned the survey conducted by the Income Tax (IT) department on the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai. Though transparent and independent institutions were vital for any vibrant democracy, he said that under the present BJP-led Union government, prestigious institutions in the country had completely lost independence.

Institutions like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and IT were being used as “political tools” to target political opponents, Mr. Stalin said.

He said those missing the people’s mandate and destroying Indian democracy and the freedom of the press should remember that the people were silently watching, and added that people would deliver a fitting lesson in the impending elections.

