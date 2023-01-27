Chief Minister attends ‘At home’ reception at Raj Bhavan 

January 27, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a few of his Cabinet colleagues attended the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi on Republic Day at Raj Bhavan.

The allies of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance boycotted the event as they had announced earlier.

The Ministers who attended the event included Duraimurugan, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Last year, Mr. Stalin had boycotted the Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception, which was hosted on April 14 after a delay due to COVID-19.

He had cited his disappointment with the Governor for the delay in forwarding the Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET to the President.

However, he attended the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by the Governor on Independence Day.

While AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami did not turn up, former AIADMK Ministers ‘Agri’ S.S. Krishnamoorthy and Sevoor S. Ramachandran attended the event.

BJP State president K. Annamalai, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan and Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy were among the other leaders who attended the event.

Two non-governmental organisations received awards for excellence in service in ‘Environment’ and ‘Social Service’ categories. These awards were instituted by the Governor last year. Vanitha Mohan, managing trustee, Siruthuli, received the award in ‘Environment’, while R.P. Krishnamachari, secretary, Swami Vivekananda Rural Development Trust, received the award in ‘Social Service’. Both awards carried a cash prize of ₹10 lakh each.

Rolling trophies

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Collector Amirtha Jothi, Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese, Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap received the rolling trophies for the Flag Day fund collection for 2020 and 2021 in different categories.

The Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the Department of Information and Public Relations won the first, second and third prizes respectively for the best floats taken out at the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday morning.

Queen Mary’s College and Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ashok Nagar, Chennai, won the prizes for the best cultural performances.

