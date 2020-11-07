Tamil Nadu

Chief Justice of High Court tests positive

The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday, has tested positive for the infection.

‘Condition stable’

A senior doctor at RGGGH said that the Chief Justice’s swab had returned positive for the infection, and his condition was stable.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan met the Chief Justice at the hospital on Friday.

Addressing the media later, the Health Minister said he was doing well.

