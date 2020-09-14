Chief Justice asks DMK MLAs to approach single judge

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi of the Madras High Court on Monday said DMK president M.K. Stalin and 17 of his party MLAs must first approach a single judge of the High Court, challenging fresh notices issued to them on September 7 for breach of privilege proceedings initiated for displaying Gutkha sachets in the Assembly in July 2017.
Leading the first Division Bench along with Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the Chief Justice told advocates Amit Anand Tiwari and S. Manuraj that the writ petitions of the 18 MLAs would have to be listed for admission only before the single judge holding the relevant portfolio at present and not before a Division Bench.
The lawyers had made a mention before the Chief Justice’s bench for early hearing of the new cases because it had on August 25 disposed of previous cases filed by the MLAs and held that similar notices issued to them in August 2017 suffered from foundational errors before leaving it open to the Committee of Privileges to issue fresh notices.
As per procedure
The Chief Justice told them that his Bench had disposed of the 2017 writ petitions because they had been referred to the Bench by a single judge in view of the importance of the matter.
Now that the MLAs had filed fresh writ petitions, they must be placed first before a single judge as per procedure, he added.
The lawyers accepted the CJ’s advice and agreed to make a mention before the single judge concerned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath