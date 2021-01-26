Chief Engineer, three others suspended for check-dam breach

The State government on Monday ordered suspension of four engineers of Water Resources Department in the Public Works Department (PWD) in the wake of breach suffered by a check dam in Panruti taluk of Cuddalore district on Saturday.

Chief Engineer (Chennai Region), K. Asokan; Superintending Engineer, Pennaiyar basin circle, Tiruvannvamalai, N. Suresh; Executive Engineer (Lower Pennaiyar basin division), Villupuram, A. Jawahar and Assistant Executive Engineer (Lower Pennaiyar basin sub-division), Tindivanam, B. Sumathi were suspended from service with immediate effect, through orders issued by Principal Secretary of the PWD K. Manivasan.

The suspension had been made as the government was contemplating instituting an inquiry against the officials for "lapses in the construction" of the ₹ 25.35-crore check dam.