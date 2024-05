Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday held a meeting through video conference with all District Election Officers and Returning Officers regarding arrangements for the counting of votes. Shankarlal Kumawat, Joint Chief Electoral Officer and H.S. Srikanth, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, also attended the meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai.

