Chidambaram wants all non-Hindi language speakers to put up a united fight

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday said that only Hindi is being used as administrative language by the Centre, only Hindi is spoken in Parliament by the Ministers and among the officials and so on.

“There is a great danger that has surrounded non-Hindi languages. So, all non-Hindi language speakers must band together and protest, if necessary. We are eligible to lead this fight. As a first step, we must understand that language and Tamil 'Inam' are not different. It is not enough to say Tamil Vazhga but do everything for Tamil to thrive,” said the former Union Minister.

“Every civilisation has land, race and a language. If they lose their land, they can migrate. But if they lose their language, the race will disappear,” he said at the release of Tamil poet Vairamuthu's Thamizhattru Padai here.

Mr. Chidambaram said that language and race were not different.

“If the race has to survive and thrive, the language must thrive. Today, people call themselves Tamil, but they can’t write Tamil or have not read Tamil literature. Tamil, Tamil 'Inam', Tamil language proficiency are not different things,” he said.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said that Mr. Vairamuthu’s book had come at the right time.

“There are attempts to somehow destroy the pride of Tamil language and Dravidian movement. They want to bring back the hegemony of north Indian languages. The book has come out at the right time,” he said.

“There are many dangers for Tamil and Tamil people today. Centre imposing three-language formula to finish off the language. This has pushed us to a stage where we have to protest,” he said.

MDMK chief and MP Vaiko praised Mr. Vairamuthu for enumerating the great people in Tamil history, including Tholkappiar, Anna Durai, M. karunanidhi through the book, Thamizattru Padai.

Mr. Vairamuthu said that it was his wish that Mr. Stalin and Mr. Vaiko should be together in politics.

“There was talk that Mr. Vaiko left or was made to leave the DMK because of Mr. Stalin. But by sending Mr. Vaiko to the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Stalin has quashed those controversies. The brothers have again joined hands,” he added.