Chidambaram police issue summons to S.G. Suryah

Police sources said Mr. Suryah was asked to appear before the Investigation Officer at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday

July 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Chidambaram Town police have issued a summons to S.G. Suryah, Tamil Nadu State Secretary of the BJP, asking him to be present before the Investigation Officer on July 4 in connection with an FIR filed over alleged defamatory posts on social media about the recent Aani Thirumanjanam festival in Chidambaram.

Police sources said Mr. Suryah was asked to appear before the Investigation Officer at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The move follows a case registered for defamatory posts on Twitter based on a complaint lodged by a Revenue official.

