Chidambaram Natyanjali festival to begin on February 18

The 42nd edition of the annual Natyanjali festival will be held on the premises of Annamalai Chettiar Trust in Chidambaram from February 18 to 22

February 12, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The 42nd edition of the annual Natyanjali festival will be held on the premises of Annamalai Chettiar Trust in Chidambaram from February 18 to 22. About 400 performing artists, including solo dancers and dance troupes will participate in the festival.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, A. Sambandham, advocate and secretary of the Natyanjali Trust said the event would see a host of performers from across the country staging performances.

It would be interspersed with classical forms such as Kuchipudi, Mohini Attam, Kathak, Odissi, Manipuri and Kuravanji.

The schedule is a mix of individual and group performances, each lasting about 20 to 25 minutes, he said.

