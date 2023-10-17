HamberMenu
Chidambaram Natarajar temple row | Madras High Court orders quick inspection of alleged unauthorised constructions

The Court recorded submissions made by the T.N. HR & CE Department and the State Archaeology Department stating that an inspection would be carried out, and appropriate action taken

October 17, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district

| Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the T.N. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department as well as the T.N. Archaeology Department to conduct, expeditiously, an inspection of the alleged unauthorised constructions being put up by Podhu Dikshidars inside the Sri Sabanayagar (Natarajar) temple in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by G. Nadraj Dikshidar, complaining about various irregularities by the Podhu Dikshidars including the construction of various buildings inside the heritage structure of the temple.

During the hearing of the case, Special Government Pleader (HR&CE) N.R.R. Arun Natarajan told the court that the Department would conduct an inspection and initiate appropriate action. The judges recorded his submission and ordered that the inspection be conducted as expeditiously as possible.

The Court also recorded a similar submission made on behalf of the State Archaeology Department.

