Chidambaram is Congress nominee for RS seat from T.N.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram will once again be a representative in Parliament, as he is set to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu for the biennial polls due next month.

Mr. Chidambaram is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, and his term is due to expire. He is likely to file his nomination on Monday at the State Secretariat.

The allotment of a Rajya Sabha seat for the Congress in the State was part of an informal agreement between the Congress and the DMK during the seat-sharing discussions for the 2021 Assembly election.

With the nomination of Mr. Chidambaram, the Congress will have a veteran politician to raise issues and provide the party a strong voice in the Rajya Sabha, given his track record as a Union Minister for several terms.

However, his nomination is also set to trigger a debate on dynastic politics, as his son Karti Chidambaram is a Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga. While the party had proposed a ‘one family, one ticket’ rule, it said an exemption will be made in the case of those who had “served the party” for a minimum of five years.


