Chidambaram in Chennai tomorrow

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will be in Chennai on Saturday and would be delivering a special address on the current political situation at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said.

Mr. Chidambaram would be arriving at Chennai airport at around 3 p.m. and would be delivering the talk at 4 p.m., Mr. Alagiri said in a statement, urging the party cadre to give him a grand reception.

On December 8, Mr. Chidambaram would go to Tiruchi and from there head to Sivaganga. He pointed out that Mr. Chidambaram was in jail for 106 days because of the vindictive action of the BJP and the enforcement agencies had the responsibility to inform the public on the evidence they had gathered in their investigations in those 106 days.

Mr. Chidambaram would continue to raise his voice against the policies of the BJP government, Mr. Alagiri said.