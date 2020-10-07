Chidambaram AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19

CUDDALORE

07 October 2020 11:19 IST

The AIADMK MLA from Chidambaram assembly constituency, K.A. Pandian, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

According to sources, swab samples of Mr. Pandian were collected for testing after his wife, Poongulali, chairperson of Kumaratchi Panchayat Union and their son Harisakthi, tested positive three days ago.

The test results returned positive.