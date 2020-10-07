Tamil Nadu

Chidambaram AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19

The AIADMK MLA from Chidambaram assembly constituency, K.A. Pandian, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

According to sources, swab samples of Mr. Pandian were collected for testing after his wife, Poongulali, chairperson of Kumaratchi Panchayat Union and their son Harisakthi, tested positive three days ago.

The test results returned positive.

