Tamil Nadu

Chevalier award for Kalachuvadu Kannan

Special Correspondent Chennai July 28, 2022 23:58 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 23:58 IST

The French government has announced that it would confer the Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite, the Knight of the Order of the Merit, on Kannan Sundaram, publisher of Kalachuvadu, for his contribution to the publishing collaboration between India and France.

"Our President Emmanuel Macron has approved our demand to award you," Christine Cornet, from the Embassy of France, intimated Mr. Kannan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A ceremony to confer the award will be organised in New Delhi at the residence of the French Ambassador in September or October, the communique said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...