Chevalier award for Kalachuvadu Kannan

Special Correspondent July 28, 2022 23:58 IST

Special Correspondent July 28, 2022 23:58 IST

Ceremony to confer the award will be held in New Delhi

Ceremony to confer the award will be held in New Delhi

The French government has announced that it would confer the Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite, the Knight of the Order of the Merit, on Kannan Sundaram, publisher of Kalachuvadu, for his contribution to the publishing collaboration between India and France. "Our President Emmanuel Macron has approved our demand to award you," Christine Cornet, from the Embassy of France, intimated Mr. Kannan. A ceremony to confer the award will be organised in New Delhi at the residence of the French Ambassador in September or October, the communique said.



Our code of editorial values