Chess Olympiad: Chief Secretary reviews arrangements

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu discussing with officials at Mamallapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 03, 2022 16:19 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Sunday visited Mamallapuram and reviewed the arrangements being made for the 44 th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence on July 28.

Earlier, he visited Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and inspected the ongoing works. On his way to Mamallapuram, he reviewed the arrangements being made to facilitate the travel of players to the venue in Chengalpattu district, an official release said.

The Chief Secretary visited the control room functioning at Poonjeri and also the 52,000 sq.ft. arena being set up for the Chess Olympiad. He also visited Mamallapuram bus terminus, seashore temple and other places. Senior officials accompanied the Chief Secretary.

