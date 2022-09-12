Chess grandmasters to coach Tamil Nadu government school students: CM Stalin

Students to be trained through online and offline sessions

The Tamil Nadu government plans to offer chess coaching by best coaches and grandmasters through offline and online classes for students, especially those in government schools in every district, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

"This would pave way for our students from government schools to take part in international chess tournaments in the future," Mr. Stalin said, during an event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where he distributed awards and incentives to sportspersons.

The Chief Minister said the State government would take steps to promote various sport events in tribal communities in the State, like the way it was promoting Silambam. Motivating the sportspersons, Mr. Stalin said: "The victory that you secure is not only yours but also that of Tamil Nadu and India. Both your duty and responsibility are big. Realise it and break the barriers."

Launching the registration of entries for taking part in Chief Minister's Cup for various sports events, Mr. Stalin said: "Like I said during the valedictory of Chess Olympiad, Kabbadi and Silambam have been given importance."

The sports events would commence in all districts from October and the State-level events would be held in January and February in Chennai. "For the first time, the sports events are to be held for schools, colleges, general public, government servants and differently-abled categories for both men and women," he said.

Awards presented

Earlier, Mr. Stalin distributed the Chief Minister's State Sports Awards for outstanding sportspersons, coaches, physical directors / physical education teachers and referees for 2018-19 and 2019-20 to the tune of ₹16.30 lakh. The CM also launched the distribution of incentives to a total of 1,130 sportspersons, who secured medals in various international and national events to the tune of ₹16.28 crore.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

In another event, President of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association Vijay Amritraj called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai to invite him to the valedictory of the Chennai Open – a WTA 250 International Women’s Tennis Championship 2022 scheduled at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam on September 18.