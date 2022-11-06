Cheran Express delayed after engine gets delinked from coaches at Tiruvallur railway station

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 06, 2022 13:14 IST

A major accident was averted after a loco driver stopped the train as a coach got detached near Tiruvallur railway station on November 5 night.

A senior official of Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the coupling of the coaches linking S7 and S8 got unstuck from the engine of the Cheran Express that was proceeding from Dr. MGR Central Station to Coimbatore near Tiruvallur railway station on Nov. 5 night.

However, the loco driver had noticed it immediately and stopped the train. Later, railway officials helped in attaching the coaches back with the engine and then the train proceeded.

There was a delay of more than two hours because of this incident and there was no threat to passenger safety, officials said.

