Chennai’s tally surges to 182 cases

Chennai remained on top of the list of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the State. With 10 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the city’s tally surged to 182. However, the day’s highest number of cases were from Tiruvallur as 16 of the 58 persons who tested positive were from the district.

In the last two days, two doctors — a government and a private doctor — have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, officials said. With this, six doctors have tested positive in the State.

Tracing, quarantining

The Health Department and the Chennai Corporation have taken up tracing and quarantining family members, patients and hospital staff who had come in contact with the two doctors.

Disinfection work had been taken up at a private hospital in north Chennai.

Apart from Chennai and Tiruvallur, 12 persons (eight women and four men) from Nagapattinam, 11 persons (10 women and one man) from Coimbatore, three persons from Tiruchi, two men from The Nilgiris, and one person each from Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dindigul and Tiruvannamalai tested positive, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. The number of cases in Coimbatore was 97 followed by Erode with 60 cases and Tirunelveli with 56 cases.

1,884 admitted

A total of 1,884 persons were admitted to isolation wards of hospitals across the State. A total of 51,996 persons were under home quarantine, and 165 in government quarantine facilities. Another 49,963 persons have completed the 28-day quarantine period.