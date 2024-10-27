Chennai’s Scrapify Ecotech to showcase EcoFloater Water Drone at Denmark

Scrapify Ecotech, a climate tech startup from Chennai is one of the two companies that will be representing India at the Next Generation Digital Action Program 2024, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The iTNT Hub incubated startup will be showcasing EcoFloater, an innovative water drone that cleans waterbodies. “There are over 25 lakhwater bodies in India and 90% are extremely polluted. We need to protect our waterbodies and that is where EcoFloater will be of help,” Azhagu Pandia Raja M.P, founder and CEO of Scrapify Ecotech Private Limited.

EcoFloater will clean up oil spills with advanced technology, remove plastics, water hyacinth and other pollutants. It also has a real-time water quality monitoring facility which will provide live updates on the cleaning progress and water quality. Waste collected from the water drone is then connected to a software platform to be sold as raw materials to recyclers and manufacturers, through a bidding system that benefits both buyers and sellers with competitive pricing alongside mitigating environmental pollution.

iTNT Hub functioning under the Information Technology and Digital Services department (IT&DS), Government of Tamil Nadu, has offered Scrapify with product development support, lab support, mentorship for technical, software product development and business and investor connect

Vanitha Venugopal, CEO, Tamil Nadu Technology Hub, said: “iTNT Hub has been instrumental in the development of EcoFloater, providing Scrapify Ecotech with a comprehensive suite of technical resources and expertise. The hub’s product development support encompassed a wide range of engineering disciplines, including mechanical and software engineering. This multidisciplinary approach allowed the startup to optimize the drone’s design.”

“Access to state-of-the-art laboratory facilities was a critical component of iTNT Hub’s support. These facilities enabled Scrapify Ecotech to conduct rigorous testing and prototyping, validating the drone’s performance in simulated environments,” she said.

“iTNT Hub also facilitated investor connections for Scrapify Ecotech. The hub’s strong relationships with venture capitalists, angel investors, and government grants enabled the startup to secure the necessary capital to advance EcoFloater’s development,” Ms. Venugopal pointed out.

iTNT Hub is currently supporting 24 startups in the areas of AR/VR, robotics, climate tech and space tech.