Chennai’s Narada Gana Sabha announces music competition
Narada Gana Sabha, Chennai, is holding its annual music competition on August 7, 21 and 28. Application forms are available at the Sabha Office on working days between 10 am- 6 pm (contact phone: 24993201, 24990850).
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.