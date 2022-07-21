Chennai’s Narada Gana Sabha announces music competition

Special Correspondent July 21, 2022 19:04 IST

Narada Gana Sabha, Chennai, is holding its annual music competition on August 7, 21 and 28. Application forms are available at the Sabha Office on working days between 10 am- 6 pm (contact phone: 24993201, 24990850).