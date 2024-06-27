GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai’s K.K. Nagar, Ashok Nagar roads are choking, complains a PIL petition before Madras High Court

It insists on removing/relocating public toilets, Amma canteens, electrical junction boxes and other obstructions from public roads, pavements & cycle tracks

Published - June 27, 2024 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
A view of the Madras High Court in Chennai. File

A view of the Madras High Court in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court complaining that the width of almost all major roads in K.K. Nagar and Ashok Nagar in Chennai has shrunk considerably over the years due to indiscriminate encroachments and it has consequently become impossible for pedestrians, especially schoolchildren, to walk safely on those roads.

Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Thursday ordered notice, returnable by July 23, to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner, the GCC superintending engineer in-charge of bus route roads, the Mambalam Deputy Commissioner of Police and the superintending engineer of Tamil Nadu generation and distribution corporation (Tangedco).

V.B.R. Menon, an activist advocate and a resident of K.K. Nagar, had filed the PIL petition seeking a direction to the official respondents to remove/relocate all public toilets, Amma canteens, electrical junction boxes and other obstructions from the public roads, pavements and cycle tracks in both K.K. Nagar and Ashok Nagar. He also insisted on preventing illegal parking of motor vehicles on the roads.

In his affidavit, the petitioner stated that Kalaignar Karunanidhi Nagar and Ashok Nagar were developed in the 1960s with very wide roads, parks and schools. Then, these two localities had only Tamil Nadu Housing Board flats and plots and the population was very less. Subsequently, saplings were planted on both sides of the major roads and still there was enough space for two-way vehicular traffic under the canopies created by the trees.

However, over the years, the housing board tenements had got converted into multi-storey residential buildings leading to a surge in the population. Many commercial establishments had also sprung up on Anna Main Road, Kamarajar Salai and Rajamannar Salai in K.K. Nagar making the area highly congested, the petitioner complained and accused the local politicians of being complicit in allowing such large constructions.

Stating that he had been raising the issue with the corporation officials and other authorities since 2016, he said, a decision was taken in 2017 to enforce one-way traffic in some of the major roads. However, the decision remains only on paper for the last seven years and motor vehicles continue to ply freely on both sides even on roads that were meant only for one-way traffic, he lamented.

The petitioner said, parking of private cabs and auto rickshaws on main roads and allowing street vendors in no vending zones were also causes of concern.

Related Topics

Chennai / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.