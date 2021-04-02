Chennai’s daily tally crosses 1,000

CHENNAI

02 April 2021 00:40 IST

2,817 people test positive in the State, six districts account for 70% of the total number of fresh cases

Chennai reported over 1,083 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths on Thursday. The city’s daily tally crossed the 1,000-mark after nearly five months. With this, the city’s tally touched 2,50,000 and toll stood at 4,249.

Chennai, along with the districts of Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur, accounted for more than 70% of the 2,817 fresh cases reported in the State. There were 19 more deaths. With this, the State’s tally rose to 8,89,490, while the toll stood at 12,738.

The number of active cases rose to 17,043. Of this, Chennai accounted for 6,695 people under treatment at present. Another 1,634 persons were discharged across the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 19 deaths, Kancheepuram reported three, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur accounted for two deaths each.

The Health Department also recorded a death that had occurred during August 2020. A 39-year-old woman from Ramanathapuram with symptoms of cough, difficulty in breathing for five days, and swab positive result was admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital on July 26. Against medical advice, she shifted to a private hospital on July 30 from where she was discharged on August 5. She died at her residence on August 13.

A 36-year-old man from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever and cough on March 25 and died on March 31 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. A 38-year-old man from Cuddalore died at the Government Headquarters Hospital on March 30 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia. He had diabetes and was admitted with complaints of fever for two days and cough for a day on March 27.

Hotspot districts

Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported 258 and 280 cases respectively. There were 158 cases in Tiruvallur, 115 in Kancheepuram and 113 in Thanjavur. There were 66 cases in Tiruchi, while Tirunelveli and Tiruppur recorded 60 cases each. Only four districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

A total of 85,876 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the overall count to 1,96,81,244.