Chennai’s daily infectiontally crosses 2,000-mark

CHENNAI

30 June 2020 00:10 IST

2,212 persons discharged, 62 deaths recorded across Tamil Nadu

The daily COVID-19 case tally of Chennai crossed the 2,000-mark on Monday. The infection count continued to rise in Madurai, which reported 290 cases, Chengalpattu (184), Tiruvallur (154) and Vellore (144).

The total number of positive cases in the State rose to 86,224*, while the number of active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 37,331. As many as 108 of the 3,949 persons who had tested positive were those who had returned from abroad and from other parts of the country.

Chennai recorded 2,167 cases, taking its overall tally to 55,969. Among the fresh cases, 22 were imported, according to health officials. As many as 2,212 persons were discharged from various facilities, taking the total figure to 47,749.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of people testing positive in the 13-60 years age group rose to 71,728, and as many as 10,271 people above the age of 60 had contracted the infection. As many as 4,225 children have been infected in the State so far.

As many as 62 people, including a 13-year-old boy and at least two youngsters in their twenties, died of the infection, taking the total deaths in the State to 1,141. Among the fatalities, 11 had no co-morbid conditions. A 23-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted to a private hospital on June 5 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for six days, died on Monday morning due to ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome).

A 13-year-old boy from Pudukottai was the youngest person to lose his life to the infection on Monday. The boy, who was referred from a private hospital to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, suffered from dermatomyositis (a rare inflammatory disease). He had tested positive for the viral infection and died on Saturday night.

Pre-existing conditions

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine’s bulletin said 51 persons with pre-existing conditions had died after testing positive for the infection in government and private hospitals in the State. Fifteen of the fatalities were recorded in private facilities and 33 in government medical college hospitals. Three deaths were recorded in hospitals run by the Directorate of Medical and Rural Services.

Returnees’ count

Of the 2.79 lakh passengers who have arrived in the State till date, 3,385 have tested positive for the infection. The government had identified 325 infections from the 82,916 passengers who had arrived by flight till Sunday.

Among those who had arrived by train up until Sunday, since May 14, as many as 406 persons had tested positive. Seventeen of the 1,763 persons who had arrived by sea had tested positive, Health Department officials said.

(*The deaths of two persons were cross-notified to other States. One patient died after turning negative for infection)