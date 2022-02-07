Chennai’s daily COVID-19 count drops below 1,000

State reports 6,120 new cases and 26 deaths; 10,570 persons vaccinated

For the first time in a month, fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below the 1,000-mark in Chennai and Coimbatore on Sunday, when Tamil Nadu reported 6,120 infections out of the 1,15,822 persons tested. The overall case tally rose to 34,10,882.

The State also recorded the death of 26 persons (16 died at private hospitals and 10 at government institutions). All of them had pre-existing health conditions. The toll mounted to 37,759.

In Chennai, 972 persons tested positive, and Coimbatore recorded 911 cases. The last time the number of infections was below the 1,000-mark was on January 3 when the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health recorded 876 cases in Chennai and a mere 105 cases in Coimbatore.

Chengalpattu, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Tiruppur and Tiruvallur districts also reported a high number of cases.

In Chennai, 17,865 persons were under treatment. Across the State, 1,21,828 persons were being treated at home or at hospitals.

As many as 23,144 patients were discharged all over the State after treatment. Among them were 4,342 persons in Chennai and 2,734 in Coimbatore. The total number of recovered patients stood at 32,51,295.

10,570 vaccinated

At 1,653 sessions held on Sunday, 10,570 persons were vaccinated. Among them were 109 healthcare workers; 122 frontline workers; 428 persons aged 15-18; 5,747 persons aged 18-44; 2,247 persons aged 45-59; and 1,917 senior citizens.

So far, the State has vaccinated 9,38,74,466 persons at government facilities.