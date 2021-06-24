Chennai’s daily count drops below 400

City sees 396 infections; 6,596 people test positive in State, even as 166 die

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day dropped below 400 in Chennai on Wednesday. The city logged 396 cases, reporting fewer deaths than Coimbatore.

At the same time, fresh infections dropped below 800 in Coimbatore and under 700 in Erode — there were 793 cases in the former and 686 in the latter.

Across the State, 6,596 people tested positive for the infection, taking Tamil Nadu’s tally to 24,43,415. As many as 166 people — 57 in private hospitals and 109 in government facilities — died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 31,746.

The number of active cases stood at 52,884, with Coimbatore accounting for 7,564, followed by Erode (5,318) and Chennai (3,447). A total of 10,432 people, including 1,488 in Coimbatore and 1,307 in Erode, were discharged after treatment.

Districts’ tally

Salem and Tiruppur reported 472 and 419 fresh cases respectively. There were 338 cases in Thanjavur, while Chengalpattu and Namakkal recorded 277 and 269 cases respectively.

Seventeen districts clocked in fewer than 100 cases each.

Of the 166 deceased, 25 died in Coimbatore, followed by 20 in Chennai. There were 15 deaths in Vellore.

Six districts, including Madurai, saw no deaths.

Among the deceased was a 24-year-old man from Ramanathapuram, who had diabetes and systemic hypertension.

He was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on June 12, and died on June 20 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, the State tested 1,70,105 samples, taking the total figure to 3,16,75,744.

Vaccine update

Tamil Nadu received 6,72,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines — 4,67,210 doses of Covishield and 2,05,030 doses of Covaxin — on Wednesday.

The State’s overall vaccination coverage stood at 1,28,27,184 after 1,77,422 more people were immunised against COVID-19 through 1,998 sessions.

Of these, 1,01,559 people were in the 18-44 age group and 53,224 were aged between 45 and 59.