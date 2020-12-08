Chennai’s daily case count dips to 307

State reports 1,312 fresh cases; 16 more persons succumb to the infection

Tamil Nadu reported 1,312 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 7,91,552. Chennai registered a marginal decline in its daily count, with 307 infections.

Sixteen more persons, including seven in Chennai and four in Tiruvallur, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 11,809. Of these, nine deaths occured in private hospitals. As many as 1,389 persons were discharged after treatment. Till date, 7,69,048 persons have been discharged. There were 10,695 active cases in the State.

A total of 64,010 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,25,40,103.

Perambalur recorded no new cases, while eight other districts saw cases in single digits. Coimbatore recorded 124 cases, while Chengalpattu saw 87. There were 75 cases in Tiruppur, 72 in Salem, 69 in Tiruvallur and 56 in Erode. With the fresh cases, Chennai’s tally stood at 2,17,850 — 2,10,769 discharged, 3,199 active cases and 3,882 deaths.

All 16 deceased had co-morbidities and were aged over 50. One of them, a 56-year-old man from Chennai who had diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to a private hospital on November 25, with complaints of fever for seven days and difficulty in breathing for two. He died on December 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 55-year-old man from Tiruvallur, with interstitial lung disease, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease and systemic hypertension, was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on November 30. He died on December 5 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and interstitial lung disease.