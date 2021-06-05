Chennai’s case count falls below 2,000

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 00:06 IST

City records 1,971 COVID-19 infections; State reports 22,651 fresh cases and 463 deaths

Chennai’s daily COVID-19 case count dropped below 2,000 after 54 days on Friday. As many as 1,971 people tested positive in the city, even as the State logged 22,651 fresh cases and 463 deaths.

The city’s daily count had crossed the 2,000-mark on April 11. Till date, 5,13,229 people have tested positive for the infection in the city.

Coimbatore clocked 2,810 cases, while the count remained above 1,000 in three other western districts — Erode (1,619), Salem (1,187) and Tiruppur (1,161). Thanjavur reported 1,004 cases, while Chengalpattu saw 909.

Advertising

Advertising

The cases took the State’s tally to 21,95,402. The active cases fell to 2,68,968. Of these, Coimbatore accounted for 35,694 patients and Chennai 26,722.

A total of 33,646 people were discharged after treatment in the State on Friday. These included 4,590 people in Coimbatore and 3,364 in Chennai.

In Chennai, 71 people succumbed to COVID-19, taking its toll to 7,362. Chengalpattu’s toll crossed 2,000, as 38 more people died of the infection.

There were 31 deaths in Coimbatore, 29 in Tiruvallur, 22 each in Kanniyakumari and Perambalur, 21 in Dindigul and 20 in Salem.

Of the 463 deceased, 102 did not have co-morbidities. These included an 18-year-old from Salem, who was admitted to a private hospital on May 22 with complaints of fever and cough for seven days. He died on June 1 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 23-year-old woman from Coimbatore with obesity and hypothyroidism was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital on May 31. She died on June 2 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 51-year-old man from Coimbatore, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31, was brought dead to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital on June 2. He died due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

So far, 26,128 people have died of COVID-19 in the State.

In the last 24 hours, 1,75,033 samples were tested in the State. Two more private laboratories — Sri Samraj Labs in Tiruvarur and Kanakesa Thevar Memorial Hospital in Pattukkottai — have been approved for COVID-19 testing. There are now 271 testing facilities in the State — 69 in the government sector and 202 private facilities.

Another 2,16,145 people were vaccinated on Friday. Of these, 1,22,282 were in the 18-44 age group. This took the State’s overall coverage to 95,91,450.

As many as 65,729 people aged between 45 and 59 and 25,069 senior citizens were among those who were inoculated.