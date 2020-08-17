Chennai’s Cancer Institute launches COVID-19 testing

The testing facility will aid clinicians to offer seamless cancer care in the current pandemic situation, a press release from the Institute said

Cancer Institute (WIA) has launched COVID-19 testing for cancer patients.

According to a press release, the pandemic, though it has helped in preparing the healthcare system, has led to a considerable decrease in patient footfalls across all healthcare facilities, and the Cancer Institute too, was significantly affected.

The failure of many patients to reach the institute on time has led to significant diagnostic and treatment delays. These disruptions have the potential to impact the cancer outcome significantly. In the midst of the pandemic, the institute has leveraged the existing molecular diagnostic lab infrastructure, which was initially involved in cervical cancer prevention -- offering the first HPV-DNA-based molecular testing with genotyping, the release said.

Now, the institute is starting COVID-19 testing, using the RT-PCR technique, for cancer patients. E. Hemanth Raj, executive vice chairman, Cancer Institute, said, “The increasing costs of cancer care amidst the perceived need to additionally know the COVID-19 status of our patients prior to initiation of treatment with potentially immune-suppressive modalities have been an additional burden. The meagre resources of the institute have been considerably strained in an attempt to protect the interest of our patients and the healthcare providers.”

To facilitate seamless cancer care during the pandemic, the Department of Preventive Oncology (Research) has initiated the facility to offer COVID-19 detection with NABL Accreditation for Medical Testing and Indian Council of Medical Research approval.

R. Vijayalakshmi, professor and laboratory head, Preventive Oncology Molecular Testing, said this testing facility has made the institute self-reliant for COVID-19 testing. This would aid clinicians to offer seamless cancer care in the current pandemic situation. The facility would offer RT-PCR testing at a lower coast for poor cancer patients, she added in the release.