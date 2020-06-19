Chennai’s arterial roads to be off limits from today

Chennai

19 June 2020 00:04 IST

Arterial roads in the city will be closed to the public and residents will have to walk to shops to buy essentials from Friday as the State capital and its surrounding areas go into complete lockdown till June 30. The lockdown will be enforced in parts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts as well.

On Thursday, surveillance was heightened along the city’s borders to prevent people from leaving without valid e-passes.

“All restrictions announced by the government will be fully implemented,” said Chennai Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan.

Advertising

Advertising