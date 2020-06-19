Tamil Nadu

Chennai’s arterial roads to be off limits from today

Arterial roads in the city will be closed to the public and residents will have to walk to shops to buy essentials from Friday as the State capital and its surrounding areas go into complete lockdown till June 30. The lockdown will be enforced in parts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts as well.

On Thursday, surveillance was heightened along the city’s borders to prevent people from leaving without valid e-passes.

“All restrictions announced by the government will be fully implemented,” said Chennai Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 1:07:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/chennais-arterial-roads-to-be-off-limits-from-today/article31864380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY