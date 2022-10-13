Chennai youth held for hacking into travel agency’s portal

Prabhu Deva, a marine engineering graduate, had hacked into the portal and generated five flight tickets worth ₹1.5 lakh. He sold them illegally

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
October 13, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyber Crime police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man from Chennai for allegedly hacking into a Kattumannarkoil-based travel agency’s website and generating illegal flight tickets for easy money. The accused identified as C. Prabhu Deva of Ernavur was arrested and remanded in custody.

Based on a complaint from Rayeez Ahmed of Jeddha Travels, Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime Division) Ashok Kumar formed a special team. According to police sources, Prabhu Deva, a Marine Engineering graduate had hacked into the portal of the travel agency and generated five flight tickets worth ₹1.5 lakh and sold them illegally.

The team raided his residence and recovered eight debit cards and passbooks of various banks. A case was booked against him under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigations are on.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app