Chennai youth held for hacking into travel agency’s portal

The Hindu Bureau October 13, 2022 19:23 IST

Prabhu Deva, a marine engineering graduate, had hacked into the portal and generated five flight tickets worth ₹1.5 lakh. He sold them illegally

The Cyber Crime police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man from Chennai for allegedly hacking into a Kattumannarkoil-based travel agency’s website and generating illegal flight tickets for easy money. The accused identified as C. Prabhu Deva of Ernavur was arrested and remanded in custody. Based on a complaint from Rayeez Ahmed of Jeddha Travels, Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime Division) Ashok Kumar formed a special team. According to police sources, Prabhu Deva, a Marine Engineering graduate had hacked into the portal of the travel agency and generated five flight tickets worth ₹1.5 lakh and sold them illegally. The team raided his residence and recovered eight debit cards and passbooks of various banks. A case was booked against him under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. Further investigations are on.



