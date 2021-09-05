Chennai will get 4 more cyber police stations, 1 lab

Personnel of anti-bank fraud and cyber crime wings of CCB felicitated

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday said that in view of rising number of complaints on cyber crimes, four more cyber police stations would be set up in the city. A cyber lab would also be set up soon with modernised tools to help in investigation.

The Commissioner was speaking at a function organised to reward the officers of special teams in anti-bank fraud and cyber crime wings of Central Crime Branch (CCB) for detection and arrest of accused involved in online frauds and cyber offences over the past few months.

Later, Mr. Jiwal told presspersons that the CCB had registered several important cases and detected the accused swiftly in a few cases.

In separate cases, the CCB had arrested two persons for impersonating actor Arya on social media and tricking a Sri Lankan Tamil woman living in Germany to pay ₹70 lakh by proposing to her.

To a question on the inclusion of Mr. Arya’s name in the first information report (FIR), Mr. Jiwal said the FIR was registered as per the complainant’s version and later investigation was taken up and inquiries were held with the actor.

During investigation it was found that the actor was not involved.

“At the time of filing the chargesheet, we will remove the name of the actor. We will look into the allegation of a video call if anyone has evidence,” said Mr. Jiwal.

To a question on the use of a bullet proof car by a rowdy, he said it was under investigation.

He said appropriate action would be taken against those who set up Vinayaka idols in public places.

Mr. Jiwal said DGP C. Sylendra Babu had proposed a common programme involving police personnel from city police, coastal security group and fishermen to prevent drowning in Marina.