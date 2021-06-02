Chennai will continue to simmer

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 05:11 IST

Thunderstorms will continue over north T.N. this week

June started off on a warm note as the mercury level soared above normal, particularly in places in north Tamil Nadu.

Chennaiites will experience searing heat with the maximum temperature predicted to be around 40 degree Celsius till Thursday.

People in the north and interior parts may have to brace for scorching weather as the temperature is likely to rise by two or three degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature is likely to increase over 14 districts, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Krishnagiri and Vellore and Puducherry.

However, convective activity and a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu at 3.1 km above mean sea-level would influence thunderstorm activity and bring light to moderate rain in some places over the State. Heavy rain is likely over one or two places in northern districts, they said.

The IMD forecast that the southwest monsoon may set in over Kerala around June 3, and the south peninsular region is likely to experience normal rainfall. With southwesterly winds strengthening, it may enhance rainfall and aid in onset over Kerala.

During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, IMD’s Director General of Meteorology M. Mohapatra said rainfall over the southern peninsular region is likely to be normal, which would be between 93%-107% of the long period average between 1961 and 2010.

On weather enthusiasts’ predictions that conditions were favourable for onset around May 27 over Kerala, he said monsoon criteria was not fulfilled yet.

When asked about the functioning of the doppler weather radar in Chennai, he said the old radar was being operated only during severe weather conditions. One more radar being installed at the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Pallikaranai, would be commissioned soon and the radars of Sriharikota and Thiruvananthapuram would also be used.

The Meteorological Department expects a dip in mercury level around June 4 or 5, S. Balachandran, Deputy Drector General of Meteorology, Chennai, said.