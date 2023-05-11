ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Vizha will be on till May 21

May 11, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Vizha being held on Island Grounds in the city will remain open to visitors till May 21. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has extended the last date of its first ever festival for handicrafts, handlooms and food.

The festival has handicrafts and handlooms from Nigeria, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Kirgizstan and Uzbekistan. There are 80 stalls from 20 other States, 75 stalls with products by self- help groups, Poompuhar and Co-Optex, 40 food stalls and stalls from various tourism departments.

A total of 40,000 people have visited the 311 stalls at the exhibition so far. Cultural programmes are being conducted in the evenings as part of the festival for which ₹1.50 crore had been allocated. A small play area has been provided for children.  An entry fee of ₹10 is being charged per person, said an official press release. The exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

