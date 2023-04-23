ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Vizha to be held from April 29 to May 14

April 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department will be hosting a handicrafts, handloom and food festival called “Chennai Vizha” where it would bring people from across India and the world. The department in its announcements last year mentioned that it would organise this as an annual event in Chennai at a cost ₹1.50 crore. The event will begin on April 29 and conclude on May 14.

“The initial plan was to conduct a national event but then we got good response from other countries too,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Director, Tourism, and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

Individual artisans from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, Nepal, Nigeria, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan, Uganda and Uzbekistan will be displaying their native country handcrafted products.

“We will have artisans from across 20 States in India spread across 80 stalls. There is a Tamil Nadu zone too with 70 stalls and here we will highlight our products that have bagged Geographical Indication tag,” Mr. Nanduri said. “The idea is to expose artisans from other places at one platform. We will have a workshop area to show how some of the products are being made,” he said.

Travel summit

Tamil Nadu’s Department of Tourism and Health Department will be organising the “Tamil Nadu Medical Value Travel Summit 2023” in Chennai on April 29 and 30.

“We want to showcase our potential in medical tourism and this exclusive conference is expected to draw 55 international delegates and over 150 industry professionals,” Mr. Nanduri added.

Related Topics

Chennai / crafts

CONNECT WITH US