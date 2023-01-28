ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai to host G20 Education Working Group meet

January 28, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - CHENNAI 

As many as 13 G20 member and guest countries, including international organisations from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands are participating in the seminar to be held at IIT-M’s research park on February 1 and 2

The Hindu Bureau

The G20 Education Working Group meeting will be held on February 1 and 2 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras’ (IIT-M) Research Park.

Prior to the event, a seminar on the ‘Role of Digital Technology in Education’ will be held on January 31. The State government’s Education Department will showcase its projects ‘Naan Mudalvan’ and ‘Namma Palli’ at the event.

The meeting will focus on ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy in the context of blended learning, making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level. 

The meet also aims to build a resilient and inclusive education and skilling ecosystem and to realise the creative potential of each learner, as elucidated in the National Education Policy, 2020. 

As many as 13 G20 member and guest countries, including international organisations from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands are participating in the seminar that will have three sessions of panel discussion. 

A trip to heritage sites Mamallapuram has also been organised on February 1 for the delegates.

