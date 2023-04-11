Chennai to host Asian Hockey Men’s Championship after 15 years, says Sports Development Minister

April 11, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a gap of 15 years, Chennai is set to host the Asian Hockey Men’s Championship this year, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said in the Assembly on Tuesday. The State government would extend financial assistance for hosting the international hockey event, he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also said funds to the tune of ₹1.5 crore would be allocated for hosting the 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup. He also announced that financial assistance would be extended to host the ATP Chennai Open Tour 2023 and encourage youngsters watch international tennis events. The State government would allocate funds to the tune of ₹2.68 crore for hosting the World Surfing League at Mamallapuram.

Steps would be undertaken to establish a special academy for trap and skeet shooting, which would include India’s first state-of-the-art ‘six-trap range’. Five sports facilities in Chennai would be renovated at a total cost of ₹25 crore so as to host international sports events. The Tamil Nadu Centre for Sports Science would be set up in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city at a cost of ₹3 crore.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam and Aquatic complex in Velachery needed renovation to host the international sports events, the Minister said. Besides, modern LED lighting facilties at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with a DMX control room, would be set up at a cost of ₹9.90 crore, he added.