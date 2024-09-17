ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai symposium to bring together Centre and six State governments to discuss disaster management

Updated - September 17, 2024 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai is set to host a two-day integrated symposium-cum table top exercise ‘Aikya’ on disaster management from September 18. Senior officers of the Central government, six southern State governments and Puducherry are expected to participate in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised by the National Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Army, the symposium would bring together key stakeholders from Central government and from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.

The main objective was to foster discussions on available technologies and simulate emergency situations to test the roles and responsibilities of key disaster managers, an official release said. “Given the increasing frequency and intensity of disasters driven by climate change, revisiting our training and preparedness approaches is crucial.”

Representatives from the Central Ministries that oversees disaster management such as Railways, Transport, Civil Aviation, Health, Environment, and Climate Change would also participate. Officials from India Meteorological Department, National Remote Sensing Centre, Central Water Commission and Forest Survey of India will also to participate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The exercise will address contemporary disaster issues, including tsunamis, landslides, floods, forest fires, and cyclones. It will also review lessons from 2023-24 disaster relief operations, role of technology in disaster management, economic costs of disasters and vulnerabilities in the southern States and U.T.s,” the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US