Chennai symposium to bring together Centre and six State governments to discuss disaster management

Chennai is set to host a two-day integrated symposium-cum table top exercise ‘Aikya’ on disaster management from September 18. Senior officers of the Central government, six southern State governments and Puducherry are expected to participate in the event.

Organised by the National Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Army, the symposium would bring together key stakeholders from Central government and from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.

The main objective was to foster discussions on available technologies and simulate emergency situations to test the roles and responsibilities of key disaster managers, an official release said. “Given the increasing frequency and intensity of disasters driven by climate change, revisiting our training and preparedness approaches is crucial.”

Representatives from the Central Ministries that oversees disaster management such as Railways, Transport, Civil Aviation, Health, Environment, and Climate Change would also participate. Officials from India Meteorological Department, National Remote Sensing Centre, Central Water Commission and Forest Survey of India will also to participate.

“The exercise will address contemporary disaster issues, including tsunamis, landslides, floods, forest fires, and cyclones. It will also review lessons from 2023-24 disaster relief operations, role of technology in disaster management, economic costs of disasters and vulnerabilities in the southern States and U.T.s,” the release said.