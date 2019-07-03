Chennai surgeons perform endoscopic lumpectomy

Instruments that are used to endoscopically remove an appendix, gall bladder or fibroids were used to remove a lump in the breast of a 26-year-old woman from West Bengal.

A team of surgeons at a city hospital removed a benign lump by gaining access through the axilla. This technique, they said, would pave the way for scarless breast surgery.

“Nearly 20% of all women have lumps or cystic disease in their breasts. In 80 to 90% cases, this will not be a cancerous lump. This woman came with a lump deep inside the right breast with no suspicious features of malignancy. We used the laparoscopic technique to remove the lump in the breast to avoid scars. We used a natural line in the armpit to gain access to the breast,” J.S. Rajkumar, chairman and chief surgeon of Lifeline Institute of Minimal Access (LIMA) told reporters on Tuesday.

Noting that stealth surgery was an important part of advanced medicine, he said that using endoscopic instruments meant taking a long route but it came with the advantage of avoiding scars.

Time consuming

“The procedure took nearly an hour, and on removal, we found that the lump was not cancerous,” he said. The surgeons have also performed stealth surgery on 13 patients for removing the thyroid gland, he added.

Among others, Anirudh Rajkumar, general laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, LIMA, was present.