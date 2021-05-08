Chennai Super Kings procures 450 oxygen concentrators for Tamil Nadu

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) has procured 450 oxygen concentrators to support the people of Tamil Nadu in their fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

CSKCL Director R. Srinivasan handed over an oxygen concentrator to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday in the presence of Rupa Gurunath, president, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

CSKCL would deliver the oxygen concentrators for the use of patients being treated in government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation-run COVID-19 Care Centres.

Bhoomika Trust, a voluntary organisation involved in COVID-19 relief operations, supported CSKCL in their efforts for arranging oxygen concentrators and would also coordinate in the distribution of the equipment.

The concentrators are used by patients under home isolation and those with moderate symptoms in hospitals. CSK has been spreading awareness through its ‘Mask Podu’ campaign. Since April, CSK players have been highlighting the importance of safety measures against COVID-19.

“The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the heartbeat of the Chennai Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic,” said CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan.