Chennai sees a drop in COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

27 May 2021 00:25 IST

33,764 people test positive in State; 475 die; Coimbatore’s daily count exceeds that of Chennai

Chennai continued to record a steady decline in fresh infections, with the daily count dropping below 4,000 on Wednesday. There was a marginal dip in new cases in the State as well, as 33,764 more people tested positive, even as 475 more succumbed to COVID-19.

With this, the State’s case tally touched 19,45,260 and toll to 21,815.

Coimbatore’s daily count exceeded that of Chennai — fresh cases dropped to 3,561 in Chennai, while they rose to 4,268 in Coimbatore. There were 1,880 cases in Tiruppur, 1,775 in Tiruchi, 1,642 in Erode, 1,538 in Madurai, 1,302 in Chengalpattu, 1,198 in Virudhunagar, 1,181 in Tiruvallur and 1,116 in Kanniyakumari.

Advertising

Advertising

Deaths due to COVID-19 continued to rise in a number of districts. Of the 475 fatalities (197 in private hospitals and 278 in government facilities), Chennai reported 98 and Chengalpattu 38. Three districts — Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruvallur — accounted for 31 deaths each. There were 23 deaths in Kanniyakumari and 20 each in Tiruchi and Vellore. There were 15 deaths each in Erode, Madurai, Theni and Tiruppur.

As many as 128 people who died did not have co-morbidities. Four of the deceased were in their 20s, while 23 were in their 30s. They included a 30-year-old man from Chennai who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 4 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing, and died within five hours due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 30-year-old woman from Thoothukudi died at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital due to COVID-19 pneumonia on May 24.

A total of 29,717 people were discharged after treatment. These included 5,223 people in Chennai. Active cases stood at 3,10,224. Chennai’s active caseload came down to 45,738. In the last 24 hours, 1,72,424 samples were tested in the State.

For the second day in a row, over two lakh people were vaccinated in the State. Of the 2,58,583 people inoculated on Wednesday, 2,17,180 were in the 18-44 age group. With this, the overall coverage touched 78,16,249.

Among those who received the vaccines were 28,336 people in the 45-59 age group and 10,780 senior citizens. In the 18-44 age group, 2,05,688 received Covishield and 11,492 Covaxin. In the last four days, 4,70,913 people aged 18-44 have been immunised in the State.