Chennai sees a dip, records 919 cases

For the first time since June 3, Chennai saw its daily tally of fresh COVID-19 cases fall below the 1,000-mark. The city reported 919 of the 1,515 cases on Tuesday.

While the State’s overall caseload went up to 48,019*, another 1,438 persons were discharged. The deaths of 49 persons took the State’s toll to 528.

Chennai now accounts for a total of 34,245 COVID-19 cases, of which 18,565 persons have been discharged. A total of 422 deaths have been reported in the city till now.

As on date, a total of 26,782 persons have been discharged after treatment across the State. The number of active cases stands at 20,706. While the State’s recovery rate is around 55%, its case mortality rate has been increasing over the past two weeks, reaching 1.1%.

Of the 49 deaths, 35 occurred in government hospitals. Among them was a 22-year-old woman with Down’s Syndrome. A resident of Chennai, she had diabetes, acute encephalopathy, C3-C4 myelopathy, paraparesis and bilateral basal ganglia hyperdense lesion and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 26. She tested positive for COVID-19 on May 29, and died on Monday due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure, the medical bulletin said.

A 65-year-old woman with systemic hypertension was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on June 14. She tested positive for COVID-19 and died on the same day due to bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure. The government also reported deaths of two residents of Chennai in private hospitals in Kancheepuram on June 9.

The day also marked the highest number of samples to be tested on a single day. A total of 19,242 samples were tested, taking the overall number of samples tested till now to 7,48,244.

Chengalpattu reported 88 new cases, taking its tally to 3,108. The district accounts for 30 deaths. Tiruvannamalai, which has also been witnessing an increasing number of cases, reported 64 new cases. There were 60 cases in Ranipet, 52 in Tiruvallur, 46 in Kancheepuram, 38 in Nagapattinam and 20 cases in Madurai. Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Dindigul reported more than 10 cases each.

Of the fresh cases, 61 persons had returned from abroad and other States. This included 25 persons from Maharashtra and 10 from Rajasthan. Till date, a total of 2,221 persons who returned from other countries and States have tested positive for COVID-19.

Overall, a total of 2,444 children aged 0 to 12 and 5,664 persons aged above 60 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspected RGGGH on Tuesday. They discussed improving COVID-19 infrastructure including the number of beds at the hospital with RGGGH authorities.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)