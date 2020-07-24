Chennai schools put in place safety measures

CHENNAI

24 July 2020 01:08 IST

Students likely to come in to collect provisional mark sheets from today

With students and parents expected to start coming in to collect provisional mark sheets and apply for copies of answer scripts from Friday, schools in the city have started preparations to ensure that safety measures are in place.

The Directorate of Government Examinations had asked the government for guidelines; on Thursday, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued a Standard Operating Procedure.

“From Monday, students will come to our school campus to collect their provisional mark sheets. We have earmarked four different corners of the school for each batch of students and parents and will use thermal scanners to check their temperature before they enter,” said G.J. Manohar, headmaster, MCC Higher Secondary School.

Parents have been informed that if anyone in the family has been affected by COVID-19 or they are in a containment zone, they can send a relative to collect the mark sheets or apply for the copies of answer scripts, Mr. Manohar said.

Schools have been asked to adhere to the guidelines and ensure that not more than 20 students are on campus at any point of time. “Since we have a small batch of Plus-Two students, not more than 10 students will be on campus at the same time. Physical distancing norms will also be strictly enforced,” said Martin Kennedy of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association.

While an application for copies of the answer scripts can be made online, students need to apply through their schools. Private candidates will have to reach out to the centres where they wrote the exams. “We have ensured that there will be minimal staff working in the office to help students complete the online process,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Some schools have also retained Class 10 and Plus-One mark sheets. “We were supposed to get this earlier in the year but since schools have remained shut, we will be getting them along with the Plus-Two provisional mark sheets,” said a parent.

To ensure that parents and students do not make multiple trips, many schools have asked them to come prepared to apply for copies of answer scripts, if they wish to, when they come to collect the provisional mark sheets.

Schools have instructed parents and students coming to the campus to wear masks. They are making provisions on campus to have sanitisers and scanners and to disinfect the rooms that will be used.

An official of the School Education Department said the guidelines had been passed on to all school heads, who will have to regularly check compliance.